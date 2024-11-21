Oregon university boosts healthcare pathways for Native American students: 5 things to know

Portland State University will use a $1.2 million grant to increase the representation of Indigenous students in Oregon's healthcare workforce.

Here are five things to know:

1. The Fostering Oregon's Workforce in Advanced and Restorative Healthcare Program (FORWARD PSU) will prepare 30 Indigenous undergraduate students to pursue medical, dental, pharmacy or public health degrees, according to a Nov. 20 news release.

2. The 15-month paid program is in partnership with the Northwest Native American Center for Excellence at Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU) and is funded by a grant from the Higher Education Coordinating Commission.

3. While more than 185,700 Native Americans and Alaska Natives live in Oregon, only about 12 of the state's 15,000 physicians identify as Native, the release said.

4. The program begins with a three-month research and clinical training intensive, after which students will be matched with clinical or clinical research mentors. In summer 2025, students will work in clinical and healthcare science placements at OHSU, followed by workshops to support applications for further education in spring 2026.

5. "Increasing Native representation in healthcare is an essential step in addressing racism as a public health crisis," said Shandee Dixon, PhD, the project’s program manager. "FORWARD PSU equips Native students with the support, mentorship, and opportunities they need to succeed in healthcare fields, where they can make a direct impact on reducing health disparities in their communities — and, in turn, all communities."