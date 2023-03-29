Oregon unions, hospitals reach agreement on staffing bill

Three Oregon labor unions and the state hospital association have reached consensus on a series of amendments to proposed staffing legislation.

That's according to a March 28 announcement from the Oregon Nurses Association, Service Employees International Union Local 49, Oregon Federation of Nurses and Health Professionals, and Oregon Association of Hospitals and Health Systems.

The compromise comes after months of negotiations on the bill, which would establish enforceable nurse-to-patient ratios in state statute, for various hospital settings, as well as committees for other hospital workers.

The hospital association and unions said the amendments "will make significant, historic advances towards safe hospital staffing and quality patient care throughout the state and, if passed by the Oregon Legislature, will put Oregon at the forefront of hospital staffing laws in the nation." The amendments had not been posted online as of March 29.

In addition to the staffing bill, the parties also agreed on a legislative package that they say "builds a pipeline of healthcare workers, addresses hospital capacity and discharge challenges, and improves the state's cost growth target to support investment in front-line caregivers."

With the compromise, the amendments to the staffing proposal and the additional components of the agreement will shared with the state House Committee on Behavioral Health and Health Care and the state House Ways and Means Committee no later than April 4, according to the hospital association and unions.

The compromise in Oregon comes as states across the U.S. are mulling nurse staffing ratios. More information is available here.