Nursing workforce experience fell 20% during pandemic, study finds

Over a year's time, the median nursing tenure in the U.S. fell by 19.5 percent amid increased demands on workers, according to a new study by Epic Research, an Epic Systems journal.

To determine the amount of nursing turnover, researchers examined data from the Nursing Efficiency Assessment Tool, a data set of more than 26 million 12-hour nursing shifts across 189 U.S.-based healthcare organizations. Researchers specifically examined how turnover shifted between March 2021 and March 2022.

Three other findings:

1. Between March 2021 and March 2022, the median tenure for nurses working 12-hour inpatient shifts fell most in the West (32.2 percent), compared to 17.7 percent in the Northeast, 16.4 percent in the Midwest and 11.3 percent in the South.

2. The percentage of shifts covered by new nurses, defined as nurses who started at an organization in the last 30 days, increased in all regions.

3. The number of 12-hour shifts filled by nurses with less than one year of tenure increased 55.5 percent.

To read more about the study, click here.