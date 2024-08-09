NPs and burnout: 7 survey findings

Burnout and depression among nurse practitioners have not declined, according to a recent report.

Medscape conducted an online survey of 1,525 NPs in the U.S. in March and April. Of the respondents, 88% were women, 10% were men and the most common ages were between 35 and 44.

Here are the key findings from Medscape's 2024 "A Silent Struggle: Nurse Practitioner Burnout & Depression Report."

1. Seven in 10 NPs feel burnout and/or depression.

Of those surveyed, 37% said they were burned out, 5% said they were depressed and 28% said they felt both.

This year's report found these rates have been consistent throughout Medscape's past three annual reports, showing a persistent trend.

Addressing these issues requires a multifaceted approach from hospitals and health systems, such as creating a supportive work environment and reducing workload, said the report.

2. Around one in eight said they might leave medicine because of the severity of their burnout.

When rating their burnout on a scale from one (it does not interfere with my life) to five (I may leave medicine altogether), the most common answer was three, at 39%.

3. The length of burnout has increased.

In 2024, 35% of NPs surveyed said they have felt burned out for more than two years. This is up from 27% in 2023 and 20% in 2022.

4. Bureaucratic tasks contributed to burnout the most.

At 58% of respondents, the most common factor contributing to burnout was having too many bureaucratic tasks, such as charting and paperwork. A lack of respect from others, including employers, colleagues and staff, was next, at 47%.

5. Half of NPs said increased compensation would help most with burnout.

Similarly, the third most common factor cited in burnout was insufficient compensation/salary, at 45% of respondents.

6. Majority of NPs said the burnout is undercutting personal relationships.

While 67% said burnout was negatively affecting these relationships, 74% also said that they have somewhat mitigated the problems.

7. Employers do not recognize burnout problems, more than half of NPs said.

Around two in 10 said their employers do recognize the issues with burnout, but 54% said they do not.