Nearly half of remote workers say it gives them anxiety

As many hospitals adopt permanent remote and hybrid work models, nearly half of employees working from home report it increases their anxiety and hurts their efficiency at work, according to a recent Breeze survey.
For its study, Breeze surveyed 1,000 Americans from Sept. 23-25 who are working remotely whose companies have welcomed some employees back into the office.
Three survey insights:
- Forty-seven percent of those surveyed said they are experiencing remote work-related anxiety as other employees return to the office. Sixty-six percent of respondents said remote work-related anxiety was around before other employees started returning to the office.
- Sixty-six percent of employees said the anxiety caused by working remotely has negatively affected their productivity.
- The three most common self-reported symptoms from remote work-induced anxiety are exhaustion, muscle pain, and headaches or dizziness. As a result of remote work, about half of respondents said they have experienced depression, irritability, sadness and panic attacks.