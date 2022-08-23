Mount Sinai opens 2 exhibits honoring COVID-19 staff

New York City-based Mount Sinai Health System has opened exhibits in two of its hospitals celebrating staff who worked through the COVID-19 pandemic.

One exhibit is at Mount Sinai Morningside hospital in New York City and the other is at Chicago-based Mount Sinai Hospital, according to an Aug. 22 news release from the health system.

Mount Sinai Morningside's exhibit is titled "Faces of Resilience" and features 32 photos of staff caring for patients and a quote from them describing working on the front lines at the height of the pandemic. The staff included are from various departments.

Mount Sinai Hospital's exhibit is also a photo installation, titled "We Find a Way."

"This campaign reveals the soul of our organization, the resilience of our people, and our humanity," Kenneth Davis, MD, CEO of Mount Sinai Health System, said in the release. "I’m inspired by the people who make us who we are, who entered into this profession because they care and are unsatisfied with the status quo, and who embody the Mount Sinai way."