Mothers more likely to consider leaving healthcare workforce, survey finds

Female employees with children and those in clinical roles were more likely to consider leaving the workforce or cutting their hours during the pandemic, according to a study published April 2 in JAMA Network Open.

Researchers surveyed 5,030 employees at the University of Utah Health in Salt Lake City from Aug. 5-20, 2020. About 75 percent of respondents were women, 86 percent were white, and 48 percent had at least one child.

Four survey findings:

1. Of employees with children, 66 percent said they did not have child care fully available to them.

2. Twenty-one percent of respondents said they considered leaving the workforce, while 30 percent considered reducing their hours.

3. About 47 percent of respondents said they were worried about COVID-19 affecting their career development.

4. More than half of respondents also reported decreased productivity during the pandemic.

"Given the disproportionate impact COVID-19 has on employees of health systems, institutions must find ways to support their employees, both in terms of workplace cultural adaptations and assistance with familial responsibilities," the study authors said.



To view the full study, click here.

