Massachusetts health system invests $7M in workforce development

Alexis Kayser -

Pittsfield, Mass.-based Berkshire Health Systems will invest $7 million in its workforce development program, according to a sponsored article published in The Berkshire Eagle on Aug. 23. 


The program is designed to fight staffing shortages by creating a career path for participants, from education to full-time employment, at the health system. Berkshire will cover training costs for nursing assistants, medical assistants, licensed practical nurses and registered nurses while paying them a full-time salary with benefits, according to the article.

