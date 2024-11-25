Mass General Brigham's CHRO unveils Gen Z retention success

At Boston-based Mass General Brigham, the health system has capitalized on its multigenerational workforce by zeroing in on strategies to attract and retain workers, specifically younger Generation Z employees.

Gen Z makes up 6.7%, or 5,791, of MGB's approximately 82,000-employee workforce, and has a notably low turnover rate within the demographic, Marry Schopp, chief human resources officer for MGB, told Becker's.

"Over the past year, we have implemented and expanded multiple programs and initiatives in areas attractive to Gen Z talent, as well as other generations in the workforce, including flexibility, growth and development opportunities, diversity, equity and inclusion, and well-being," Ms. Schopp said.

MGB is an integrated academic healthcare system that comprises multiple academic medical centers, hospitals, a health insurance plan, physician networks, community health centers, long-term care services and home care, according to its website.

Some of the initiatives include flexible work arrangements like hybrid and fully remote options for clinical and non-clinical roles.

The health system has also worked to grow its employee resource group over the last year, which is a collaboration between employees and MGB's office of diversity, equity and inclusion. MGB has more than 17 ERGs that are employee led and sponsor multiple learning, networking and social activities for its employees. The health system also recently launched a multigenerational ERG to bring different generations of MGB's workforce together.

On the mental health side, MGB devotes resources and benefits to maintaining and improving employee mental health and well-being. The health system offers free access to employees for apps like Headspace and well-being programs that include SilverCloud Health, Mental Health Connections Navigator, Koa Care 360 and Lyra Health.

"Our in-house employee assistance program offers our employees and their immediate family members support with work/life matters, including support groups for parents, elder care givers and those who work in the clinical care setting," Ms. Schopp said.

Additionally, MGB has leveraged new technologies, such as a mobile human resources app and Workday to improve the employee experience, regardless of age. The tools are used to simplify career path onboarding, training and planning. They can also help create stronger shift scheduling flexibility for patient-facing employees.

