'Mandatory Mondays': Which in-office day is most popular?

Alexis Kayser

As bosses and workers return to in-person work, more organizations are mandating Mondays in-office, according to management consulting firm Korn Ferry

Leaders want employees to begin the week in collaboration and limit overuse of four-day weekends, the firm says. Kastle Systems, which tracks security swipes at offices, found that Monday occupancy has risen nearly one-third in one year. 

However, Mondays still aren't the most popular day in-office, according to a recent survey from hybrid-scheduling software firm Scoop. Twenty-four percent of companies require workers to come in on Mondays. Meanwhile, 72 percent mandate Tuesdays, 69 percent Wednesdays, 58 percent Thursdays and 7 percent Fridays. 

