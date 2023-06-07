Maine lawmakers kill bill that would have allowed hospitals to rehire unvaccinated workers

Members of the Maine House of Representatives have voted against a bill that would have allowed unvaccinated healthcare workers to return to their jobs.

On June 6, lawmakers voted 77-63 to kill the bill, mostly along party lines, according to the roll call posted on the House's website.

The bill would have allowed healthcare workers to return to work by reinstating exemptions from COVID-19 vaccine requirements.

Maine announced its healthcare worker vaccine mandate in 2021.

In 2019, the state passed a law that removed religious and philosophical mandate exemptions for all vaccines, which took effect in September 2021. The bill would have reinstated the exemptions from immunization, as related to COVID-19 shots.