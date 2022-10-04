Less than half of workers say they're in a 'good job.' But what defines 'good'?

Only 44 percent of workers say they have a "good job," according to a recent Gallup report. Now, a statement from the Good Jobs Champions Group — formed by the nonprofit Aspen Institute's Economic Opportunities Program and the Families and Workers Fund — aims to define what makes a job "good."

The statement, released Oct. 4 on the Aspen Institute's website, was signed by more than 100 leaders across different sectors, including Daniel Bustillo, executive director of the Healthcare Career Advancement Program.

The statement acknowledges jobs are not easily separated into "good" or "bad," but says setting standards can help job quality improve.

Three hallmarks of good jobs, according to the statement's working definition, are:

1. Economic stability: Stable pay that can sustain a family, accessible and broad benefits, fair and reliable scheduling and safe working conditions.

2. Economic mobility: Equitable hiring practices and a clear path upward, paid training and development, chances to build wealth.

3. Equity, respect and voice: The ability to improve one's workplace, and a culture that is transparent and accountable, addresses discrimination, supports purpose and belonging and advances diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility.

Rachel Korberg, executive director of the Families and Workers Fund, provided criteria for bad jobs in an Oct. 4 article by the Time affiliate Charter.

Nine signs of "bad jobs," according to Ms. Korberg:

1. Low pay

2. Workers unable to care for children or themselves

3. Bullying, harassing or disrespectful survivor

4. Being passed over for training opportunities

5. Unsafe working conditions

6. Workers not having a voice

7. Bad commute

8. Workplace and personal values in misalignment

9. Work is dull or boring