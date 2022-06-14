Kaleida Health could hire 436 full-time equivalents under new law

Buffalo, N.Y.-based Kaleida Health has committed to adding hundreds of jobs under a state law signed last year mandating hospitals to establish clinical staffing committees.

A June 7 letter to employees from Kaleida CEO Bob Nesselbush that was shared with Becker's said the health system has committed to hiring 436 full-time equivalent employees under the new law. This breaks down to:

Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute — 281 FTEs

John R. Oishei Children's Hospital — 56 FTEs

Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital/DeGraff Medical Park — 99 FTEs

In summer 2021, New York state enacted legislation requiring general hospitals to establish clinical staffing committees composed of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, ancillary staff members and hospital administrators. The legislation also requires the committees to develop clinical staffing plans. Staffing committees must adopt a first plan and submit it to the state health department by July 1, with implementation by January.

"Here at Kaleida Health, the teams have worked very hard since our committees first met in February. A CSC was formed at each hospital to acknowledge the individual differences that exist and to ensure the greatest amount of staff participation," Mr. Nesselbush said in his letter.

His letter said the commitment to hire 436 FTEs is the result of a jointly agreed upon plan at John R. Oishei Children's Hospital and staff and management's respective plans at Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute and Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital/DeGraff Medical Park. At John R. Oishei Children's Hospital, management and staff voted to approve the plan as presented. At Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute and Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital/DeGraff Medical Park, management and staff disagree on their respective plans as presented. Mr. Nesselbush said the plans at Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute and Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital/DeGraff Medical Park will be summarized before being sent to him for review.

The hiring commitment in Kaleida's plans comes as Communications Workers of America Local 1168 and 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East released a joint survey of nurses, therapists, technologists, clerical staff and other professional and service workers at Kaleida Health on June 14. According to a news release, 97 percent of the nearly 900 workers surveyed said Kaleida is having trouble retaining employees.