Intermountain to provide pathway for career growth to 42,000 employees

Intermountain Healthcare, a 25-hospital health system based in Salt Lake City, is making new efforts to invest in the education of its workforce.

This investment is through a partnership with InStride, a public benefit company with an academic network that includes Tempe-based Arizona State University, New York City-based City University of New York, Charlottesville-based University of Virginia, University of Wisconsin-Madison and the University of Memphis (Tenn.), according to a Nov. 4 Intermountain news release.

As part of the partnership, Intermountain is offering online courses to front-line medical and nursing personnel, as well as online education programs to nonclinical employees, for in-demand and future skills.

The health system said employees will have access to prepaid courses from institutions in InStride's network beginning next year.

Additionally, Orem-based Utah Valley University and the College of Southern Idaho in Twin Falls will offer Intermountain-specific courses, with more regional schools slated to add courses in the future, said Intermountain.

"Education provides meaningful career growth for our caregivers and is the foundation on which our organization, and our communities, can build lasting success," Intermountain Chief People Officer Heather Brace said in a health system news release. "At Intermountain, we believe we must invest in developing a diverse workforce, and that means providing robust educational opportunities at all levels of our organization. This initiative will help break down barriers to equitable education by providing language, GED and certification and degree options for all employees."

Intermountain has 42,000 employees in Utah, Idaho and Nevada.