Indiana Hospital Association launches 1st statewide flexible staffing pool

The Indiana Hospital Association has launched a statewide flexible staffing pool to aid its more than 170 member hospitals with staffing shortages, the system announced June 18.

The new platform, dubbed the Indiana Resource Pool, is said to be the first of its kind in any state. The tool was developed in collaboration with Matchwell, a company that focuses on matching local and per diem clinicians to healthcare facilities.

The Resource Pool is a platform Indiana Hospital Association members will be granted direct access to, allowing them to view available, vetted clinicians who are looking for shift or contact jobs, according to the release. From within the platform, providers can also access tools to manage their workforce additions.

Clinicians in the state who want to join the Rolodex of professionals seeking contract or shift work can also join to add themselves to the list via the app.

"This gives our members unparalleled access to healthcare professionals, ensuring we maintain high-quality care in our communities," Blake Dye, the interim president of the Indiana Hospital Association, said in the release.