Hospitals ramp up efforts to recruit, retain talent: 5 details

Amid staffing shortages during the COVID-19 pandemic, hospitals and health systems have rolled out various initiatives related to attracting and retaining healthcare workers.

Five details, reported in August, September and October:

1. To help fill staffing gaps, Detroit-based Henry Ford Health System revived its strategy of recruiting nurses from the Philippines, according to a statement shared with Becker's Sept. 22 from system COO Bob Riney. The system aims to have the first group of approximately 100 recruited nurses at the organization within a year.

2. A survey from Aon, a global professional services firm, released Aug. 30, provided a breakdown of the benefits health systems said they're offering employees. Tuition reimbursement programs topped the list, with 94 percent of respondents offering this option.

3. Ellis Medicine is offering sign-on bonuses to multiple workers, the Schenectady, N.Y.-based system confirmed to Becker's Oct. 1. Samuel Pierre, director of talent acquisition and human resources operations at Ellis Medicine, said the organization is offering sign-on bonuses of up to $20,000 for nurses, up to $25,000 for medical technologists and up to $15,000 for respiratory therapists.

4. Ellis Medicine is also holding on-the-spot interviews during weekly events known as "Walk-in Wednesdays." Each Wednesday, candidates for nursing-related positions, including registered nurses and licensed practical nurses, can come to the system's Ellis Hospital for an on-the-spot interview with nursing leadership, according to the system website. The goal, said Mr. Pierre, the director of talent acquisition and human resources operations, is to get offers out to candidates while they're at the hospital interviewing.

5. Tulsa, Okla.-based Saint Francis Health System spent $20 million on retention bonuses last year. This included a 3 percent raise for employees.