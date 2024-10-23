High-compensation specialties and gender: 5 study takeaways

There are fewer female physicians practicing in high-compensation specialties compared to non-high-compensation specialties, according to a study published Sept. 30 in JAMA.

Researchers from Ann Arbor-based University of Michigan analyzed Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education, National Graduate Medical Education Census and Electronic Residency Application Service applicant data from 2008 to 2022 to evaluate trends in the proportion of female residents in high-compensation specialties.

Here are five takeaways from the study:

Of the approximately 490,000 matriculants analyzed, 232,371 were female.



Of the 124,982 matriculants who entered high-compensation specialties, 34.6% were female.



The proportion of female matriculants in high-compensation specialties increased from 32.7% in 2008 to 40.8% in 2022. The proportion of female matriculants in non-high-compensation specialties remained largely unchanged, increasing from 53% in 2008 to 53.3% in 2022.



The proportion of female matriculants in high-compensation surgical specialties increased from 28.8% in 2008 to 42.4% in 2022. There was no significant change to the proportion of female matriculants in high-compensation nonsurgical specialties.



The proportion of female applicants to high-compensation, nonsurgical specialties decreased from 36.8% in 2009 to 34.3% in 2022. The proportion of female applicants to high-compensation surgical specialties increased from 28.1% in 2009 to 37.6% in 2022.

Read the full study here.