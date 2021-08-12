HHS to require COVID-19 vaccine for its healthcare workers

HHS is requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for the more than 25,000 members of its healthcare workforce, the department said Aug. 12.

The requirement applies to employees, contractors, trainees and volunteers at the Indian Health Service and National Institutes of Health, HHS said, specifically those who serve in federally operated healthcare and clinical research facilities and have contact with, or have the potential to interact with, patients.

Members of the U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps will also be required to be vaccinated.

HHS said it will offer processes for medical and religious exemptions, as it already does for other vaccines.

