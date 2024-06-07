Healthcare's job growth: 7 numbers to know

Healthcare employment continued to grow in certain areas of the sector in May, showing growth on top of April's numbers.

The finding is from the latest jobs report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, published June 7.

Here are seven numbers from the report that illustrate healthcare's job growth.

1. Healthcare added 68,300 jobs in May, in line with the average monthly gain of 64,000 over the previous 12 months.

2. In May, employment continued to trend up in ambulatory healthcare services (42,700), hospitals (15,000), and nursing and residential care facilities (10,600).

3. Employment increased in May in physician offices (13,400) and home healthcare services (19,600).