Healthcare jobs that don't require a 4-year degree

For Americans who do not have a four-year college degree, healthcare offers various job options, according to the results of recent research by JobSage, an employer review site.

On Dec. 29, JobSage surveyed 629 Americans about their levels of surprise and interest in 100 "no four-year degree required" jobs. Information about the 100 jobs is based on data from ZipRecruiter and the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Here are the 20 most surprising jobs that don't require a four-year degree, according to the research:

Note: Jobs are listed beginning with the most surprising, based on survey results. The list includes ties. While jobs on this list do not require a four-year degree, some require a high school diploma, postsecondary education and training, and/or certification or a license.

1. Licensed practical and vocational nurse

1. Surgical technologist

3. Surgical assistant

4. Healthcare practitioner and technical worker

5. Healthcare technologist

6. Occupational health and safety technician

7. Commercial pilot

8. Aircraft mechanic

9. Sound engineering technician

9. Medical records specialist

11. Tax preparer

12. Computer numerically controlled tool programer

12. Supervisor of protective service workers

12. Community health worker

15. Paramedic

15. Hearing aid specialist

17. Computer user support specialist

18. Supervisor of firefighting and prevention workers

18. Airfield operations specialist

20. Locomotive engineer