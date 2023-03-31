Healthcare jobs that don't require a 4-year degree

For Americans who do not have a four-year college degree, healthcare offers various job options, according to the results of recent research by JobSage, an employer review site.
On Dec. 29, JobSage surveyed 629 Americans about their levels of surprise and interest in 100 "no four-year degree required" jobs. Information about the 100 jobs is based on data from ZipRecruiter and the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Here are the 20 most surprising jobs that don't require a four-year degree, according to the research:
Note: Jobs are listed beginning with the most surprising, based on survey results. The list includes ties. While jobs on this list do not require a four-year degree, some require a high school diploma, postsecondary education and training, and/or certification or a license.
1. Licensed practical and vocational nurse
1. Surgical technologist
3. Surgical assistant
4. Healthcare practitioner and technical worker
5. Healthcare technologist
6. Occupational health and safety technician
7. Commercial pilot
8. Aircraft mechanic
9. Sound engineering technician
9. Medical records specialist
11. Tax preparer
12. Computer numerically controlled tool programer
12. Supervisor of protective service workers
12. Community health worker
15. Paramedic
15. Hearing aid specialist
17. Computer user support specialist
18. Supervisor of firefighting and prevention workers
18. Airfield operations specialist
20. Locomotive engineer