'H is for Hiring’ campaign looks to fill South Carolina's 9,000 open hospital jobs

The South Carolina Hospital Association has launched a campaign that aspires to fill the 9,000 vacant hospital roles across the state, CBS affiliate WCSC reported Nov. 22.

The association posted billboards with the familiar "H" logo that directs people to hospitals, this time directing them to online hospital job postings in their area, according to the news station.

Social media ads will also be utilized, as well as a sign in the stadium for the South Carolina versus Clemson football game Nov. 26. Next year, the association aims to bring the campaign to schools and implement new educational, student aid and workplace initiatives to recruit staff, representatives told the news station.

The group is targeting everyone from students to current healthcare workers looking to switch roles, according to the news station.

"During the pandemic, we had a lot of people who retired early who maybe chose other sites of employment," Lara Hewitt, the hospital association's vice president of workforce and member engagement, told the news station.

"The demand continues to grow because coming out of COVID, there's a lot of people who didn't get the services they need, so now they're coming in and there's an increased need for their services, which means there's an increased need for all those individuals providing those services."