Fatal work injuries in healthcare: 4 findings

In 2023, private industry employers reported 5,283 fatal work injuries — down 3.7% from 5,486 in 2022, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Dec. 19.

There were 3.5 fatalities per 100,000 full-time equivalent workers in 2023, down from 3.7 the previous year.

Fatal work injuries, as defined by the BLS, refer to deaths resulting from work-related injuries.

Four findings related to the private healthcare and social assistance industry sector, per the report:

1. The private healthcare and social assistance industry sector reported 133 fatal work injuries in 2023. These fatalities resulted from causes such as violent acts, transportation incidents, falls, slips and trips, and exposure to harmful substances and environments.

2. Within the private healthcare and social assistance industry sector, there were 59 fatal work injuries involving healthcare practitioners and technical occupations in 2023, down from 65 in 2022.

3. In 2023, 41 fatal work injuries involving healthcare support occupations occurred, up from 28 in 2022.

4. Women had the highest number of fatal work injuries in the private healthcare and social assistance industry sector at 63, followed by the retail trade sector at 59.