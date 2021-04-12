Fake Johns Hopkins Medicine Facebook account spreads false job listings

A Facebook account claiming to be a recruitment channel for Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins Medicine and its facilities spread fake job listings, AFP Fact Check, a global fact-checking organization, reported April 12.

Johns Hopkins confirmed to Becker's Hospital Review that the site is not affiliated with the health system and is not the organization's verified Facebook account.

"We take this kind of misuse of our name very seriously. We reached out to Facebook to alert them to this issue, and our security team is investigating," the health system said in a statement.

The account impersonating Johns Hopkins Medicine was created last November. At least 10 posts have been made, and there have been at least four claiming to share job openings at the health system, according to AFT Fact Check, which cites data provided by social media-monitoring tool CrowdTangle.

A screenshot of a Feb. 12 post states: "Vacancy available. Apply with JOHN HOPKINS HOSPITAL, FREE VISA AND TICKET, ACCOMODATION, GREAT SALARY DIRECT EMPLOYMENT COMPANY."

The post misspells the organization's name and provides a WhatsApp link for people who are interested. It also has an image of medical staff.

AFP Fact Check found that the purported contact number associated with posts on the fake Facebook account is the same one that has previously been associated with a cryptocurrency exchange website run from Nigeria.

The verified Facebook account for Johns Hopkins can be found here. Valid employment opportunities with Johns Hopkins Medicine can be found here.

Read the full AFP Fact Check report here.

More articles on workforce:

The US physician assistant workforce: 6 stats to know

Adventist Health's new medical assistant school aims to grow healthcare workforce

Younger healthcare workers especially stressed by COVID-19, poll finds

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.