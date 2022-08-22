Cleveland Clinic nears goal of hiring 1,200 city residents by year's end

Cleveland Clinic said it is well on its way to hitting its goal of hiring 1,200 Cleveland residents in 2022.

"At Cleveland Clinic, we believe in healing, hiring and investing in our community and we know that an employed community is a healthier community," Cleveland Clinic said in a statement shared with Becker's.

The hiring initiative is a partnership between Cleveland Clinic and the city of Cleveland, Spectrum News 1 reported Aug. 22.

As part of the partnership, the health system said it has knocked on doors with City Council members to raise awareness about Cleveland Clinic career opportunities, according to the news station.

The health system also said it held its first career expo in March and made about 80 same-day hires. The next career expo is scheduled for Aug. 27 at Cleveland Clinic South Pointe Hospital in Warrensville Heights, Ohio.

Overall, Cleveland Clinic reported more than 1,000 city of Cleveland hires as of Aug. 22.

