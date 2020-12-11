Cleveland Clinic, Intermountain to help create 1 million jobs for Black Americans

Cleveland Clinic and Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare have joined a coalition to create 1 million jobs for Black Americans over 10 years.

The coalition, OneTen, is made up of 37 founding CEOs and large companies. Its goal is to train, hire and promote 1 million Black Americans over the next decade into family-sustaining jobs with opportunities for advancement, according to its website.

"Employment is a major determinant of health that is undermined by racial disparities," Tom Mihaljevic, MD, CEO and president of Cleveland Clinic, said in a Dec. 11 news release. "Cleveland Clinic is proud to create rewarding jobs that broaden opportunities for all skill levels and to support the health of our communities. We are intentional about who we hire and develop to best serve the needs of all."

OneTen was founded by Ken Frazier, chair and CEO of Merck; Ken Chenault, chair and managing director of General Catalyst and former chair and CEO of American Express; Charles Phillips, managing partner of Recognize, chair of the Black Economic Alliance and former CEO of Infor; Ginni Rometty, executive chairman and former CEO of IBM; and Kevin Sharer, former chair and CEO of Amgen and former faculty member at Harvard Business School in Boston. Mr. Frazier and Ms. Rometty will serve as board co-chairs.

The coalition said it will work with employers to connect with talent partners and nonprofits who support development of diverse talent. According to Cleveland Clinic and Intermountain, this work is slated to begin in January.

"Partnering with OneTen will help qualified, diverse candidates find careers at Intermountain. It is our responsibility as leaders in our community to provide the best care to our patients, and that includes having diverse voices at all levels of the organization," Heather Brace, Intermountain Healthcare senior vice president and chief people officer, said in a Dec. 10 news release. "We will continue to use every tool available to us in order to fulfill that promise and attract caregivers from all diverse backgrounds."

More information about the coalition, including a full list of members, is available here.

