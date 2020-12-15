AHA, AMA, ANA urge healthcare workers to get vaccinated, tell others

The American Hospital Association, American Medical Association and American Nurses Association sent an open letter to healthcare workers Dec. 15 urging them to take a COVID-19 vaccine and share their experience with others.

The organizations said that for the U.S. to overcome the virus, there must be a push for high vaccination rates among Americans, which requires trust in the inoculation process and a willing public to get vaccinated.

Front-line workers provide an important example to the public to help achieve these results, they wrote.

"As physicians, nurses, hospital and health system leaders, we remain committed to supporting the rigorous scientific and regulatory process, establishing safe and effective processes for administering vaccines to all who are eligible and choose to get vaccinated, and to making critical information about vaccines available as it is released," the organizations wrote.

Read the full letter here.

