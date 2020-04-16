9 tips to prepare hospital workforces for COVID-19 changes

Hospitals and health systems are preparing for COVID-19 workforce challenges that vary based on organization size, location and number of cases handled. To overcome these challenges, organizations should focus on whether they're before a surge of patients, during a surge of patients or after a surge, according to a new report from KPMG, a global network of advisory firms.

Nine tips from the report:

Before a surge of patients

Develop a workforce plan that can handle lower-than-expected patient volumes and much higher volumes

Train clinical staff for new roles related to the coronavirus

Train nonclinical workers for clinical support roles, such as managing crisis call centers

During a surge

Deploy new workers into positions related to the coronavirus

Implement guidelines to support new work arrangements and staffing needs

Address potential employee attrition and burnout

After a surge

Update workforce plans based on supply and demand

Work to improve recruiting, onboarding and other workforce services

Update human resources programs and policies to better attract and retain workers

Read the full report here.

