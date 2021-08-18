8 states, cities requiring COVID-19 vaccination for healthcare workers

The number of cities and states requiring COVID-19 vaccination for employees is growing amid the latest COVID-19 wave.

Here are the cities and states that have announced mandates in August:

1. New Mexico said Aug. 17 that workers in certain medical close-contact congregate settings, including hospitals and nursing homes, must be vaccinated, with limited exceptions. Unless they qualify for an exemption, unvaccinated workers must receive their first dose within 10 days of Aug. 17, and their second dose, as needed, within 40 days of receiving the first one.

2. Washington, D.C., is requiring that healthcare workers receive at least the first dose of Pfizer or Moderna or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, officials said Aug. 16. Workers must be vaccinated by Sept. 30.

3. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Aug. 16 that the state is requiring healthcare workers to get their first COVID-19 vaccine dose by Sept. 27. The requirement includes staff at hospitals, nursing homes and other long-term care facilities. These facilities must develop and implement a policy mandating employee vaccinations, with limited exceptions for workers with religious or medical reasons, the governor said.

4. Philadelphia is requiring that healthcare workers be vaccinated or tested for COVID-19 twice per week, ABC 6 reported Aug. 13. Healthcare workers must be vaccinated by Oct. 15 unless they have a religious or medical exemption.

5. In Pennsylvania, about 25,000 employees in state healthcare facilities and high-risk congregate care facilities will be required to be fully vaccinated by Sept. 7, Gov. Tom Wolf's office said Aug. 10. Unvaccinated employees must get tested weekly. Mr. Wolf's office said his state is also requiring that all new external hires in these facilities get vaccinated before beginning employment, starting Sept. 7.

6. In Rhode Island, healthcare workers at facilities licensed by the state, including private facilities and state-run hospitals, must get fully vaccinated by Oct. 1, The Boston Globe reported Aug. 10, citing an announcement from Gov. Dan McKee. Unvaccinated employees must get tested twice a week and continue to mask up.

7. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee issued an emergency proclamation Aug. 9 requiring that most state employees and all healthcare workers be fully vaccinated by Oct. 18. The requirement applies to most state executive branch employees and on-site contractors and volunteers, along with public and private healthcare and long-term care workers, the governor said.

8. California issued an order Aug. 5 requiring workers in healthcare to be vaccinated. The order applies to workers in hospitals, skilled nursing facilities, intermediate care facilities, ambulatory surgery centers and most other healthcare settings. Workers who do not qualify for a medical or religious exemption need to receive their second shot by Sept. 30. Unvaccinated exempt workers must meet testing and safety requirements.