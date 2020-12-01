70 workers at West Virginia hospital out due to COVID-19

More than 70 employees of Wheeling (W.Va.) Hospital are sidelined with COVID-19 or quarantined due to potential exposure to the virus, according to WTRF.

To help with the staffing shortage, the hospital is moving workers to different areas of the hospital to assist with coverage and hiring new employees. It is also limiting elective surgeries and asking patients to reconsider routine appointments and screenings.

"Ask yourself: do I really need to be at the hospital now, or can I delay my appointments for a few weeks?" hospital CEO Douglass Harrison told WTRF. "We have the downtown urgent care that can handle many non-life threatening issues. And don't forget our walk-in clinics in Woodsdale and Martins Ferry, which can handle most minor injuries and illnesses. These people are standing by to help you."

Mr. Harrison also encouraged the public to take steps to help stop the spread of the virus, including wearing masks and limiting gatherings to people within the household.

"If the community can do its part in helping stop the spread, that makes Wheeling Hospital a much safer place," Mr. Harrison said.

The 70 staffers that are off the job represent less than 3 percent of the hospital's 2,500-person workforce.

