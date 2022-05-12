7 things to know about Biden's global health worker initiative

Using digital technology to improve healthcare, developing diverse and inclusive teams and increasing the sustainability of the workforce are the goals laid out by the Biden administration as part of its Global Health Worker Initiative.
The Biden administration unveiled its global health worker initiative plans May 11. Here are seven of the key points:
- Accelerate the coordinated efforts to protect healthcare workers dealing with COVID-19 by increasing vaccination and treatment availability, improving workplace safety and training.
- Support healthcare workers in conflict zones such as Ukraine.
- Promote the fair and timely compensation of healthcare workers through global health programs.
- Develop a multidisciplinary team that looks to improve global health security by bringing in experts to understand the intersections between human, animal, and environmental health.
- Use USAID to strengthen efforts to create a sustainable global health workforce by improving human resources, planning and management.
- Look to improve opportunities to provide more paths to leadership for women in healthcare as a way to reduce gender inequality.
- Leverage digital systems and technology to improve primary care, provide real time data insights and support decision making.