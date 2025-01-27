7 roles with employees on the job hunt

About half of U.S. employees plan to look for a new role in 2025, according to a Jan. 23 LinkedIn News post.

Roles with employees most likely to be job hunting include positions within hospitals and health systems, such as marketing, administrative services and human resources.

Americans in legal roles were among the least likely to anticipate changing jobs in 2025, according to a survey LinkedIn conducted Sept. 21 to Dec. 13 among 12,698 U.S. professionals.

Here are the seven roles with employees most likely to be searching for a new job, according to LinkedIn:

1. Arts and design

2. Military and protective services

3. Marketing

4. Media and communications

5. Administrative services

6. Human resources

7. Product management