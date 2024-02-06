6 ways physicians, nurses want hospitals to address burnout

Improving staffing and aligning leadership with staff were the two most common ways physicians and nurses wanted hospitals to alleviate burnout, a KLAS Arch Collaborative report found.

The report collected surveys from more than 20,000 physicians and more than 32,000 nurses between January 2022 and August 2023. The survey asked about burnout experiences and solutions that could reduce burnout.

Here are the top six ways nurses and physicians wanted hospitals to alleviate burnout: