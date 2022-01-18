6 healthcare organizations revisiting vaccination deadlines

After the Supreme Court upheld the CMS COVID-19 vaccination mandate for healthcare workers Jan. 13, hospitals and health systems are taking another look at their own requirements.

Here are six healthcare organizations revisiting deadlines for their vaccination mandates:

1. Cody (Wyo.) Regional Health is revising its vaccination and exemption deadlines for workers to meet the CMS compliance timelines, the Cody Enterprise reported. Employees must receive at least one vaccination or an approved exemption by Jan. 27.

2. David Southerland, president and CEO of Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg, S.C., said employees must receive at least one vaccination by Jan. 27, according to CBS affiliate WLTX. The hospital had held off on requiring vaccination until the Supreme Court's ruling.

3. Comanche County Memorial Hospital in Lawton, Okla., has reinstated its vaccination requirement, ABC affiliate KSWO reported.Taylor Farmer, the hospital's administrative director, told the news station that employees may submit an exemption request but otherwise must receive at least one vaccination by Jan. 27.

4. Cleveland Clinic said it is requiring vaccinations after previously announcing Dec. 2, that it would pause implementation of its vaccination policy. The health system is requiring employees and those who provide services with its facilities to receive their first dose of an mRNA vaccine or their one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine by Jan. 27 and the second vaccine by Feb. 28.

5. Cleveland-based University Hospitals indicated that it plans to comply with the CMS mandate. "We believe, consistent with the scientific consensus, that COVID-19 vaccines and boosters are the most effective way to protect our caregivers, patients and community from severe illness resulting in hospitalization and death," the health system said Jan. 14. "We are reviewing the most recent ruling to ensure compliance with federal requirements."

6. Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare, after announcing in December that it would pause its vaccination mandate — except for states in which it operates that have their own mandates — plans to adhere to the CMS rule, the for-profit hospital operator said Jan. 14. "Given the recent Supreme Court ruling, we will implement, in accordance with the CMS mandate rules, the requirement to vaccinate our healthcare workers who are covered by this policy, unless they qualify for an exemption," HCA said.