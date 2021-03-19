52%‌ ‌of‌ ‌healthcare‌ ‌workers‌ ‌have‌ ‌received‌ ‌at‌ ‌least‌ ‌first‌ ‌COVID-19‌ ‌vaccine‌ ‌dose,‌ ‌survey‌ ‌finds‌

More than half of front-line healthcare workers, 52 percent, said they had received at least their first COVID-19 vaccine dose as of early March, a new national survey by Kaiser Family Foundation and The Washington Post found.

The nationally representative survey took place Feb. 11 through March 7, among 1,327 front-line healthcare workers from hospitals, physician offices, outpatient clinics, nursing homes and assisted care facilities. The survey also included those working in home healthcare. Participating workers include those who work in patient diagnosis and treatment, administrative duties, and/or assisting with patient care such as bathing, eating, cleaning, exercising and housekeeping.

4 more findings:

1. Sixty-six percent of survey participants who work in hospitals and 64 percent of survey participants who work in outpatient clinics reported receiving a COVID-19 shot. That compares to 52 percent in physician offices, 50 percent in nursing homes or assisted care facilities, and 26 percent of home healthcare workers.

2. Among unvaccinated survey participants, 3 percent said they have their vaccination scheduled, and 15 percent said they plan to get vaccinated but haven't scheduled it yet.

3. Twelve percent of unvaccinated survey participants have not decided whether they will get inoculated, and 18 percent said they don't plan to get vaccinated.

4. Unvaccinated survey participants cited concerns about potential side effects as well as the newness of the vaccine.

