5 states requiring boosters for healthcare staff

As the omicron variant spreads in the U.S., some states are requiring COVID-19 booster shots for workers in healthcare facilities.

Here are the states that have announced booster mandates:

1. New Jersey is requiring workers in hospitals to be up to date with their COVID-19 vaccinations, including a booster. The state is requiring proof that these workers are up to date with their vaccination by Feb. 28, which also includes any booster shots for which they are eligible, Gov. Phil Murphy announced Jan. 19. Noncompliant workers risk losing their jobs.

2. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the state's booster mandate Jan. 7, pending approval from the New York Public Health and Health Planning Council. The council adopted the mandate Jan. 11, citing the importance of booster doses to maximize protection against infection as well as the increased challenges and urgency for controlling the spread of COVID-19 in healthcare facilities. The state mandate allows for some medical exemptions but does not include a test-out option.

3. The Connecticut Hospital Association is requiring a COVID-19 booster dose as part of its statewide mandatory vaccination policy for hospital and health system workers and clinical staff, the association said Jan. 6. Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont also announced Jan. 6 that he signed two executive orders requiring booster shots for workers at long-term care facilities and state hospitals by Feb. 11.

4. California is requiring that healthcare workers receive a COVID-19 booster. Under the state's new requirement, healthcare workers and all workers in high-risk congregate settings, including nursing homes, must receive their booster by Feb. 1.

5. On Dec. 2, New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced that many state workers — including all in healthcare and congregate care settings — must receive a booster dose by Jan. 17 or within four weeks of becoming eligible for one.