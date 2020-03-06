5 hospitals quarantining workers amid coronavirus

As the new coronavirus spreads, hospitals around the country have quarantined employees.

Here are five of the them:

Note: This is not an exhaustive list.

1. Sutter Santa Rosa (Calif.) Regional Hospital this week ordered a quarantine for at least 30 of its employees who had contact with a patient with COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus from China, the union representing most front-line hospital staff told The Press Democrat. Hospital officials would not confirm the quarantine to the newspaper. But a Sutter Health spokesperson issued a statement to Becker's Hospital Review, that isolating and masking ill patients, hand-washing and room-cleaning protocols remain its best defense for employees and patients.

2. Doctors Hospital of Sarasota (Fla.) ordered a quarantine for several healthcare workers who had contact with a patient who was treated for COVID-19 at the facility, a state health official told the Herald-Tribune. The state health official, G. Steve Huard, public information officer for the Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County, said workers are not sick but have been isolated at home as a precaution.

3. The New York Times reported that 24 nurses at the University of California Davis Medical Center in Sacramento were asked to self-quarantine after a patient tested positive for COVID-19.

4. At Kirkland, Wash.-based EvergreenHealth, nurses reported to the Washington State Nurses Association that they were told to self-quarantine but then were called back to their jobs. Mary Shepler, RN, BSN, the chief nursing officer of EvergreenHealth, told The New York Times that after quarantining some virus-exposed workers, the organization determined the extent of the quarantine was unrealistic because it left workforce shortages. Nurses who were asymptomatic were brought back into work.

5. Kaiser Permanente Westside Medical Center in Hillsboro, Ore., quarantined dozens of hospital staff due to possible contact with COVID-19, The Oregonian reported. Michael Foley, a spokesperson for Kaiser, told Becker's Hospital Review earlier this week the number continues to decline, since people who asked to stay home initially (the night of Feb. 28) may now come to work based on a more detailed assessment of the employees who were exposed.

More articles on workforce:

Hospital job growth slowed in February

Washington state nurses seek greater transparency about coronavirus, union says

'Don't panic' workers about coronavirus, employment attorney says

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.