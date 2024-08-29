5 healthcare jobs facing largest employment growth by 2033

The U.S. is projected to add 6.7 million jobs from 2023 to 2033, with healthcare and social assistance projected to see the largest and fastest growth among industry sectors.

The finding is among the latest employment projections from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, released Aug. 29.

Employment in healthcare and social assistance is projected to grow 1% annually, reaching 23.8 million, driven by an aging population and rising rates of chronic conditions like heart disease, cancer and diabetes, according to the BLS.

Here are the healthcare occupations facing the largest employment growth, per the Bureau:

Home health and personal care aides

Number of new jobs (projected), 2023-33: 820,500

Registered nurses

Number of new jobs (projected), 2023-33: 197,200

Medical and health services managers

Number of new jobs (projected), 2023-33: 160,600

Nurse practitioners

Number of new jobs (projected), 2023-33: 135,500

Medical assistants

Number of new jobs (projected), 2023-33: 118,000

















