4 new healthcare laws in 2025

Through recently passed ballot initiatives and legislation, states across the U.S. are implementing healthcare and workforce-related changes in 2025.

1. Paid medical leave during pregnancy in New York

New York's paid prenatal leave policy, the first of its kind in the U.S., went into effect Jan. 1 after being signed into law in April, according to a Dec. 2 news release from Gov. Kathy Hochul.

The law provides privately employed pregnant New Yorkers with an additional 20 hours of paid sick leave for physical exams, testing, medical procedures and other prenatal care.

2. Paid sick leave in Missouri, Nebraska, Alaska

Missouri: Voters approved Proposition A in November, which guarantees paid sick leave effective May 1, Missouri Independent reported Nov. 5.

Nebraska: Voters passed Ballot Initiative 436, effective Oct. 1, entitling employees at businesses with more than 20 workers to up to 56 hours of paid sick leave annually, Nebraska Public Media reported Nov. 5.

Alaska: Ballot Measure 1, approved in November, requires employers to provide paid sick leave starting July 1.

3. Washington healthcare workers not required to work overtime

Under House Bill 2061, effective Jan. 1 for most facilities and July 1 for smaller hospitals, more healthcare workers in Washington will be protected from mandatory overtime, KREM reported Dec. 30.

The law prohibits mandatory overtime for those employed by a healthcare facility, involved in patient care or clinical services, and who receive an hourly wage.

4. Minimum wage increases

Twenty-one states raised their minimum wage on Jan. 1, resulting in a projected total wage increase of $5.7 billion annually. The increases stem from automatic inflation adjustments, ballot initiatives and legislation.