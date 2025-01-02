21 states raising minimum wage in 2025

Minimum wage increases took effect on Jan. 1 in 21 states, impacting more than 9.2 million workers and resulting in a projected total wage increase of $5.7 billion annually, according to an analysis from the Economic Policy Institute.

The analysis, based on minimum wage data from state agency websites and state legislation, also highlights Jan. 1 wage increases above state wage floors in 48 cities and counties, primarily in California, Colorado and Washington.

Most January increases are due to state laws that index the minimum wage to inflation, according to the EPI. Fourteen states are raising minimum wages through automatic annual inflation adjustments; in two states, the new rate was set by a ballot initiative; and in five states, raises were enacted through legislation.

The following states raised their minimum wage on Jan. 1, with their new hourly baseline pay listed, per the analysis:

1. Alaska — $11.91

2. Arizona — $14.70

3. California — $16.50

4. Colorado — $14.81

5. Connecticut — $16.35

6. Delaware — $15

7. Illinois — $15

8. Maine — $14.65

9. Michigan — $10.56

10. Minnesota — $11.13

11. Missouri — $13.75

12. Montana — $10.55

13. Nebraska — $13.50

14. New Jersey — $15.49

15. New York — $16.50 (NYC, Long Island and Westchester) and $15.50 (remainder of state)

16. Ohio — $10.70

17. Rhode Island — $15

18. South Dakota — $11.50

19. Vermont — $14.01

20. Virginia — $12.41

21. Washington — $16.66

