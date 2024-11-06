Which healthcare ballot measures passed?

Donald Trump has been elected the 47th president of the U.S., potentially signaling significant health policy changes.

Voters in several states also considered healthcare-related initiatives on their ballots. Here are updates on six of those measures:

1. Paid sick leave approved in Missouri, Nebraska

Missouri voters approved Proposition A, which guarantees workers paid sick leave and will gradually raise the state minimum wage to $15 per hour, the Missouri Independent reported Nov. 5.

Nebraska voters approved paid sick leave through Ballot Initiative 436, entitling employees at businesses with more than 20 workers up to 56 hours of paid sick leave each year, Nebraska Public Media reported Nov. 5.

A ballot measure in Alaska also proposes a gradual minimum wage increase to $15 per hour and requires employers to provide paid sick leave. The measure led by 12.46 percentage points with about 70% of ballots counted, the Alaska Beacon reported Nov. 6.

2. Seven out of 10 states approve abortion access measures, CNN projects

Voters in Arizona and Missouri approved measures expanding abortion access, while those in Colorado, Maryland, Montana, Nevada and New York voted to maintain access, CNN projected Nov. 6.

Expanded abortion access measures did not pass in Florida and South Dakota, according to CNN.

Nebraska voters approved one of two competing abortion measures, passing a restriction on second- and third-trimester abortions with certain exceptions, according to the Associated Press. The other measure, which would have established a right to abortion until fetal viability, did not pass.

3. Medi-Cal physicians to receive a raise

California voters approved a measure to make an existing tax on health insurers permanent, which will increase funding for Medi-Cal, Cal Matters reported Nov. 5. Medi-Cal includes more than 15 million California residents.

4. South Dakota supports Medicaid work requirements

Amendment F would allow South Dakota to require Medicaid recipients to work, with exceptions for those who are physically or mentally disabled. With 88% of the votes counted, 56.4% of voters supported the measure, according to AP results.

5. Denver Health could be on track to receive sales tax funding

Denver's Ballot Issue 2Q would implement a 0.34% sales tax increase to support Denver Health, a system that has faced financial challenges.

As of late Nov. 5, about 57% of voters supported the measure with about 70% of the votes counted, the Colorado Sun reported Nov. 6. The measure requires 50% to pass.

6. New Mexico voters likely to renew hospital property tax funding

Bernalillo County voters approved an extension of a tax levy supporting University of New Mexico Hospital for another eight years, according to unofficial results, the Albuquerque Journal reported Nov. 5.

Residents have supported the measure for 72 years. The levy makes up about 10% of the hospital's budget.





