5 healthcare ballot measures

The 2024 election is expected to prompt significant health policy changes in the U.S., including on issues such as abortion, drug prices and Medicaid.

Here are five healthcare measures that voters in states across the country have seen on their ballots:

1. Paid sick leave and minimum wage

Voters in Alaska, Missouri and Nebraska are deciding on measures to grant paid sick leave. Currently, 14 states and Washington, D.C., guarantee sick days.

If approved, workers could accrue paid time off, with employees at large organizations in Missouri and Nebraska earning one day of paid sick leave for every 40 hours worked for six weeks.

Alaska and Missouri's proposals also include gradually raising the state minimum wage to $15 per hour.

2. Medicaid work requirements

South Dakota's Constitutional Amendment F would allow the state to implement work requirements for individuals eligible for Medicaid, excluding those who are physically or mentally disabled.

According to a pamphlet from the South Dakota secretary of state's office, any proposed work requirements would need federal approval.

The measure would include reasonable exceptions for groups such as students, parents of young children or those with serious health issues, Rep. Tony Venhuizen said in the pamphlet. Opponents argue that some individuals might need to stop working due to illness and could risk losing coverage.

3. Abortion access

Voters in 10 states — including Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Maryland, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New York and South Dakota — are considering abortion-related measures, CBS News reported Nov. 4.

Arizona's Proposition 139 would establish a "fundamental right" to abortion in the state if passed. Florida's Amendment 4 would repeal its six-week abortion ban, while Missouri's Amendment 3 would amend its constitution to reverse its abortion ban, which currently permits abortion only in medical emergencies.

Nebraska ballots include two measures: one establishing a right to abortion until fetal viability and another limiting abortion in second and third trimesters with exceptions, according to CBS News.

4. Health system sales tax increase

Denver voters are considering Ballot Issue 2Q, which proposes a 0.34% sales tax increase to support Denver Health. The tax increase could generate up to $70 million annually for the system, which has struggled financially.

5. Hospital property tax funding renewal

Voters in Bernalillo County, N.M., will decide whether to renew property tax funding for Albuquerque-based University of New Mexico Hospital.

Residents have supported the measure for 72 years, and approval would extend the levy for another eight years. The levy makes up about 10% of the hospital's budget and helps fund expenses such as supply maintenance and facility cleaning.