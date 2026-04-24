35% of C-suite leaders feel their job is safe: Survey

Fewer than 30% of employed U.S. adults feel confident their job is safe from elimination, according to a recent report from ADP Research.

The findings stem from ADP Research’s 2025 Global Workforce Survey, which included more than 39,000 workers across 36 markets, including 2,116 respondents in the U.S. and Canada.

Six things to know:

1. Among U.S. respondents, 28% said they strongly agree their job is safe from being eliminated.

2. Across North America, 29% of men said they strongly agree their job is safe, compared to 22% of women.

3. Healthcare and social assistance workers reported relatively higher confidence in job security. About 35% of knowledge workers in the sector said they feel their jobs are safe, compared to 21% of skilled task workers and 22% of repetitive task workers.

4. Confidence rises with seniority, according to the survey. Globally, 35% of C-suite leaders said they strongly agree their job is safe, compared to 31% of upper management, 23% of middle management, 21% of frontline management and 18% of individual contributors.

5. Job security is closely tied to workforce performance and retention. Workers who felt secure were six times more likely to be fully engaged, 6.3 times more likely to be highly motivated, 3.3 times more likely to report high productivity and two times more likely to say they do not plan to leave.

6. Younger workers report higher strain. Twenty percent of workers ages 18 to 26 said they feel overloaded, compared to 16% to 17% among older age groups. The youngest cohort also had the lowest share of workers classified as “thriving,” at 22%, versus 26% to 38% among older groups.

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