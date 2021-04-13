1,000 New Hampshire health system employees get job offers ahead of proposed sale

Most Laconia, N.H.-based LRGHealthcare employees have joined or received job offers to join Concord (N.H.) Hospital ahead of the proposed sale of two LRGHealthcare hospitals to Concord Hospital, according to a joint news release.

The news comes months after Concord Hospital made a $30 million bid in December to purchase LRGHealthcare's ambulatory services, Lakes Region General Hospital in Laconia, and Franklin (N.H) Regional Hospital out of bankruptcy.

Hospital officials said 1,070 LRGHealthcare employees have received job offers to work for Concord Hospital upon the deal's completion, and 100 LRGHealthcare and Laconia Clinic physicians and advanced providers have also joined Concord Hospital.

"This is wonderful news for patients and communities, as care will continue to be provided locally in the Lakes and Three Rivers regions," Robert Steigmeyer, president and CEO of Concord Hospital, said in the news release. "Our goal in acquiring the hospitals and ambulatory services of LRGHealthcare is mission driven. We believe that healthcare should be delivered as close to home as possible. With these providers and employees joining Concord Hospital, the provision of care within communities will not be disrupted."

LRGHealthcare President and CEO Kevin Donovan also praised the news, saying, "Patients will continue to see a majority of their providers and will be able to access services at the hospitals in Laconia and Franklin. That's what we had hoped for."

Hospital officials are hopeful the acquisition will close May 1.

