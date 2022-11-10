Terrebonne General sues to close 2 Thibodaux Regional clinics

Houma, La.-based Terrebonne General Health System accused Thibodaux (La.) Regional Medical Center of operating two clinics outside of its district without permission, according to a Nov. 9 report from Houma Today.

In a lawsuit filed Nov. 3, Terrebonne General alleged Thibodaux Regional broke the law by opening two clinics outside of its district. Public hospital districts are required to receive consent to operate clinics outside of their district territories, according to the report.

Thibodaux Regional opened an urgent care clinic in Houma last year and then opened a second clinic in February.

Thibodaux Regional previously announced plans to transition from a public hospital district to a nonprofit corporation, but the suit argues the hospital's expansion still violated the law.