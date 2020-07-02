Number of COVID-19 patients in ICU, state by state
Of states reporting relevant data, California currently has the most COVID-19 patients in intensive care, according to the COVID Tracking Project.
Twenty-eight states and Washington, D.C., are reporting current intensive care unit admissions and/or cumulative intensive care admissions. The Atlantic's COVID tracking project compiles data directly from the websites of local or state public health authorities. When data is missing from the websites, they supplement available numbers with information from official news conferences. Data was last updated July 1 or June 30, depending on the state.
Becker's has taken this data and ordered the states from highest number of current COVID-19 patients in the ICU to lowest. States reporting only cumulative totals are ordered from greatest to least as well.
Editor's note: This is not a comprehensive list, as Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Hawaii, Louisiana, Missouri, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont, Washington and Wyoming did not report data for either cumulative or current ICU patients.
COVID-19 patients currently in ICU
California: 1,859
Arizona: 675
Illinois: 384
Ohio: 244
Indiana: 232
New York: 226
New Jersey: 217
Virginia: 205
Michigan: 179
Mississippi: 160
Oklahoma: 159
Maryland: 154
Nevada: 142
Minnesota: 125
Massachusetts: 123
Utah: 84
Wisconsin: 77
Kentucky: 73
Oregon: 62
Iowa: 37
Washington, D.C.: 33
Delaware: 13
Rhode Island: 11
Maine: 8
West Virginia: 5
Cumulative recorded number of COVID-19 patients in ICU
Georgia cumulative: 2,357
Ohio cumulative: 2,008
Indiana cumulative: 1,483
Minnesota cumulative: 1,258
Kentucky cumulative: 1,007
Alabama cumulative: 814
Wisconsin cumulative: 757
Utah cumulative: 423
Kansas cumulative: 367
New Hampshire cumulative: 162
Idaho cumulative: 116
© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.