Number of COVID-19 patients in ICU, state by state

Of states reporting relevant data, California currently has the most COVID-19 patients in intensive care, according to the COVID Tracking Project.

Twenty-eight states and Washington, D.C., are reporting current intensive care unit admissions and/or cumulative intensive care admissions. The Atlantic's COVID tracking project compiles data directly from the websites of local or state public health authorities. When data is missing from the websites, they supplement available numbers with information from official news conferences. Data was last updated July 1 or June 30, depending on the state.

Becker's has taken this data and ordered the states from highest number of current COVID-19 patients in the ICU to lowest. States reporting only cumulative totals are ordered from greatest to least as well.

Editor's note: This is not a comprehensive list, as Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Hawaii, Louisiana, Missouri, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont, Washington and Wyoming did not report data for either cumulative or current ICU patients.

COVID-19 patients currently in ICU

California: 1,859

Arizona: 675

Illinois: 384

Ohio: 244

Indiana: 232

New York: 226

New Jersey: 217

Virginia: 205

Michigan: 179

Mississippi: 160

Oklahoma: 159

Maryland: 154

Nevada: 142

Minnesota: 125

Massachusetts: 123

Utah: 84

Wisconsin: 77

Kentucky: 73

Oregon: 62

Iowa: 37

Washington, D.C.: 33

Delaware: 13

Rhode Island: 11

Maine: 8

West Virginia: 5

Cumulative recorded number of COVID-19 patients in ICU

Georgia cumulative: 2,357

Ohio cumulative: 2,008

Indiana cumulative: 1,483

Minnesota cumulative: 1,258

Kentucky cumulative: 1,007

Alabama cumulative: 814

Wisconsin cumulative: 757

Utah cumulative: 423

Kansas cumulative: 367

New Hampshire cumulative: 162

Idaho cumulative: 116

