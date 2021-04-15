How AI can make 'I missed the meeting' an obsolete excuse

Artificial intelligence companies are developing audio transcription tools that can create searchable archives of calls and meetings, WIRED reported April 15.

Artificial intelligence companies have greatly improved their automated audio transcription in recent years, and the technology is now able to produce transcripts with impressive accuracy, according to WIRED.

One example is Stedi, a company that makes business-to-business software. It developed a tool called Rewatch that records meetings and uses voice-dictation AI to transcribe it, providing employees with a searchable record of everything said during the meeting.

AI companies Otter.ai and Trint also offer voice-dictation to produce meeting transcripts, and Zoom has built-in wares that offer meeting notes.

