Georgia county CEO unveils $20M hospital aid plan as Atlanta facility shutters

As Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center approaches its Nov. 1 closure date, DeKalb (Ga.) County CEO Michael Thurmond has proposed $20 million to support hospitals expected to assume its patient load.

If the plan is approved, Atlanta-based Grady Memorial Hospital will receive $8 million to address operating deficits, Decaturish reported Oct. 4. Lithonia, Ga.-based Emory Hillandale Hospital will receive $1.1 million for a trauma recovery team, $4.7 million to add 15 bays to its emergency room, $4.5 million for ICU renovations and $1.7 million to replace its CT scanner.

The plan also includes a $250,000 grant to a nonprofit that encourages residents to enroll in Medicaid, the Affordable Care Act and other subsidized insurance coverages, according to Decaturish.