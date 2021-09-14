VA requests proposals for $1B telehealth contract: 4 takeaways

Hannah Mitchell - 
The Department of Veterans Affairs is seeking contractors for a $1 billion telehealth contract as the department seeks to modernize its system, according to a Sept. 13 Bloomberg Law report.

Four takeaways:

  1. The contract, titled Veterans Affairs Remote Patient Monitoring - Home Telehealth, is a two-year base contract with six one-year options.

  2. The $1.032 billion opportunity covers hardware, software and patient data privacy protection, according to the report.

  3. If the contract is fully utilized, it would be larger than the combined value of the VA's two biggest telehealth contracts with Iron Bow Technologies and Medtronic.

  4. The VA is also awarding Cerner up to $158 million to continue its EHR rollout as part of the VA's modernization initiative.

