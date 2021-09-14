VA requests proposals for $1B telehealth contract: 4 takeaways

Listen
The Department of Veterans Affairs is seeking contractors for a $1 billion telehealth contract as the department seeks to modernize its system, according to a Sept. 13 Bloomberg Law report.
Four takeaways:
- The contract, titled Veterans Affairs Remote Patient Monitoring - Home Telehealth, is a two-year base contract with six one-year options.
- The $1.032 billion opportunity covers hardware, software and patient data privacy protection, according to the report.
- If the contract is fully utilized, it would be larger than the combined value of the VA's two biggest telehealth contracts with Iron Bow Technologies and Medtronic.
- The VA is also awarding Cerner up to $158 million to continue its EHR rollout as part of the VA's modernization initiative.