UPMC extends $0 telehealth visits through September: 4 things to know

UPMC Health will continue to provide $0 cost-sharing for telehealth through the end of September, according to a report from a WETM 18, the local NBC affiliate.

Four things to know:

1. The health system enacted the $0 cost-sharing benefit for telehealth services through its UPMC Health Plan during the pandemic to remove financial barriers to seeking virtual care. Members can receive telehealth, including through UPMC AnywhereCare, without deductibles, copays or cost-sharing temporarily.

2. The health system decided to extend the benefit, which covers more than 270 telehealth services, so members can receive care while continuing to social distance and stay at home during the pandemic.

3. The benefit includes primary care, specialists, physical and occupational therapy as well as behavioral health services and virtual counseling. The health system will also update the UPMC Health Plan website with COVID-19 information going forward.

4. Members can access telehealth visits through digital apps.

