University Hospital, Rutgers launch 7-day virtual urgent care center

Newark, N.J.-based University Hospital and Rutgers New Jersey Medical School launched a new virtual urgent care center on Aug. 10.

Patients can use the virtual urgent care center to connect with emergency medicine clinicians remotely and have video visits. The center will treat patients 5 years old and older with on-demand emergency medicine, including emergency physicians.

The urgent care center will be open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. seven days per week and clinicians can send electronic prescriptions after the visit. The center is an extension of University Hospital and NJMS' Care Around the Clock program, which it launched to remind patients to schedule routine medical care visits and seek care for emergencies, surgery and other services.

The urgent care center accepts all forms of insurance.

